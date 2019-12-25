Amherst Co. teens spread Christmas cheer at retirement community

A self-proclaimed ‘grandma’s boy’, Amherst County High Schooler Marcus Rose is spreading some Christmas cheer in his grandmother’s memory.

“I wanted to give back to the community because I know my grandma would like that," said Rose. "I just loved her so much and I wanted to make her happy.”

He and his Amherst County basketball teammates spent their holiday passing out gifts at Fairmont Crossing Retirement Home.

“I think it’s wonderful that these young boys feel in their hearts that that’s something that they want to do for Christmas for people that are shut in and do not have the opportunity to get out,” said Gay Stinnett, who was visiting her mother-in-law.

The effort began three years ago after Rose’s grandmother passed away while living at that very same facility.

“When he used to come and visit he would see how all the elders would get excited that he was visiting,” said Rose's mother, Liz Smith.

What started as a small gesture in 2017, has blossomed into stockings full of gifts and goodies.

“The boys sit and they sign over 300 or more Christmas cards and they gather gifts and we’ve been getting donations,” said Smith.

The residents at Fairmont Crossing could not be more grateful to these young men for their generosity.

“We’ve had some that have cried with tears of joy and they thank us over and over again,” said Smith.

And Rose’s Grandma?

“I know my grandma is looking down on me happy and just happy to see what I’m doing for the community,” said Rose.

