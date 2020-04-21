Amherst County daycare taking new measures after child tests positive for COVID-19

New measures are being taken to keep kids safe at one local daycare after a child tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lynchburg Health Department reported a child at the Caterpillar Clubhouse in Madison Heights has tested positive for COVID-19. The child was last at the daycare Friday, April 17, and had direct exposure with other kids in the toddler classroom.

In addition, the child has siblings in the 2- and 3-year-old classrooms who attended the daycare on the 17th, as well as a half day April 20.

With the exception of the toddler classroom, Caterpillar Clubhouse has been given the go-ahead to reopen Tuesday. They are taking extra measures to keep all of the children safe, including additional cleaning and disinfecting throughout the center.

The toddler classroom will remain closed until May 1, and all impacted staff will be in quarantine until that time as well.

Caterpillar Clubhouse is working with the Lynchburg Health Department to identify and notify anyone who may have had close contact with the child who tested positive. If you believe your child may have been exposed, stay home and monitor any symptoms.

