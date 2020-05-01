Amherst County High School elects for commencement in cars

Amherst County will hold its graduation in a ceremony called "Commencement in Cars."

Seniors and their families will drive down Lancer Lane at the county high school to the stage May 23 at 6 p.m., as teachers line the road along the way.

The teachers will be spaced 10 feet apart.

Graduates will then exit their cars, walk across the stage, then re-enter their cars before having a police escort through town.

"We're really proud and excited to be able to help them celebrate their graduation and their commencement ceremonies in this way," said Derrick Brown, Amherst County High School principal. "We feel like they're gonna have memories no other class is gonna have and we're trying to pull out all the stops and get the community behind this so that they really have that moment."

The high school is encouraging the community to support the graduating class with signs of congratulations.

They're also encouraging cars to be decorated with positive, inspirational, or school spirit themes.

