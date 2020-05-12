Amherst County Public Libraries proposed to take thousands in cuts

Books line the shelves inside the Amherst branch of the Amherst County Public Libraries.

However, next year, things like these could get cut back.

Items such as magazine subscriptions and new books are on the docket to get slashed.

"We will have to cut back on the number of books we order, so people might have to wait a little bit longer to get something that's a popular book," said Steve Preston, Amherst County Public Libraries director.

Currently the library system is proposed to take a $30,000 reduction.

Of that number, Preston says that technology is another facet that could take a hit.

New computers will have to wait a little longer to get bought.

"We'll probably try to make due another year with those another year rather than replace them," said Preston.

However, one thing Preston is adamant about is retaining his staff.

He says they can't afford to lose those who keep the libraries afloat.

"I didn't want to cut personnel because we don't really have people to spare as it is," said Preston.

For now, the situation remains somewhat fluid as the county considers cuts from many departments.

