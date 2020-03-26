Amherst County Public Schools receives over a thousand flash drives

Amherst County Public Schools has received a large donation of flash drives.

Those flash drives have been loaded with school-related work for kids and have been distributed throughout the county.

"Our students didn't have to have Internet access to get the same information. So that was our way of trying to provide some equity of the information that we're putting out," said Rob Arnold, Amherst County Public Schools superintendent.

In part because of all the donations, school administration says they have enough to fill their need.

The flash drives come from numerous donors. See the full list below of how many each donated.

Liberty University: 809

BMS Direct - Leif Aagaard: 300

ITG: 180

Amherst County High School: 123

Banker Steel: 49

Drummond: 39

Best Buy: 26

Specialty Exterminators: 20

Bob Chase: 6

