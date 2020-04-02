Amherst County Public Schools seeks to bridge gap to next academic year

Governor Northam originally closed schools for two weeks, but has since made that closure for the rest of the school year.

WDBJ7 photo

Amherst County Public Schools initially planned only review material for those couple weeks, but is now making efforts to get new lesson plans out to students.

"So we went from what we already taught in class to giving them new materials for new learning opportunities," said William Wells, assistant superintendent.

Wells says that as a part of the effort, SOLs will be waived.

Instead, students will be given a credit for the SOLs as long as they've done the work assigned to them.

"So it means they don't have to take the SOL tests. The work they're doing and the work they've done will kinda count towards that as the work towards that SOL certification or verification," said Wells.

As students continue to receive new learning material for the rest of the year, teachers will keep in touch with families.

That effort is to make sure that kids are moving along despite the lack of formal instruction.

"Also, our teachers are gonna be calling parents and students on a weekly basis, just checking in with them once they get the new material. So our parents will get much more input from the schools as far as the parents calling so, if they have a kid at high school with seven teachers, they're gonna get seven phone calls through the week," said Wells.

All of this in a push to make sure they start the next school year on time.

"Probably that first three to four weeks will be kinda reviewing, some new material in there too but also reviewing some material they needed from this year just to make sure everybody's ready to go into the next school year," said Wells.

School administration plans to get new material out on April 17 after lesson plans are made.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.