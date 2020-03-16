Amherst County Public Schools to provide meals for students during closures

Amherst County Public Schools joins a growing list of school systems implementing meal distribution plans for students at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Friday, March 13, Governor Ralph Northam ordered all Virginia schools, K-12, to close for a minimum of two weeks. This led to many school districts developing their own plans for handling both distance learning and meals.

Roanoke County and Montgomery County both previously announced they would be providing meals for their students during school closures.

Beginning Monday, March 16, Amherst County schools will join them. Curbside lunch will be available for all ACPS students Monday, from 12 - 1 p.m. at Monelison Middle School, Amherst County High School and Temperance Elementary School.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, daily curbside breakfast and lunch will be provided in the same locations. Breakfast can be picked up between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m., and lunch will be available from noon to 1 p.m.

ACPS plans to use its transportation department to begin neighborhood delivery of breakfast and lunch on Thursday, March 19.

