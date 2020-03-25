Amherst County School Board approves new lighting at high school

The Amherst County School Board approved a project that would bring more lighting to its high school.

The project aims to place five new light poles with non-glare lighting along the baseball and softball fields.

It will go before the board of supervisors for approval.

However, the project could get put on hold - even with approval - because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are putting a lot of of our projects that aren't on contract on hold right now, because we just don't know financially where that's gonna put us over the next several months with all the additional expectations being put forth, and the probable lack of income from state sales tax and things of that nature," said William Wells, Amherst County Public Schools assistant superintendent.

The project would cost $20,000.

