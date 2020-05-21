Amherst County administration proposes no tax raises in 2021 budget

Amherst County administration has finalized its budget proposal for 2021.

The county had considered a tax increase for the coming year. However, they decided not to increase taxes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They've also made education a top priority in their budget. The proposal is to direct 33 percent of general funds towards education.

"They've received their own COVID money in." said Dean Rodgers, Amherst County administrator. "They're having to deal with their own cuts and increased expenses and they have dealt with that and made some modifications to their budget, but in terms of our support, that remains the same."

County employees could expect a 2 percent pay raise as well.

A public hearing for the proposal will be on June 2 at 7:00 p. m.

