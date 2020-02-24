Amherst County assisted living facility now under state agency management

The Johnson Senior Center in Amherst County is now under the management of the Virginia Department of Social Services.

The assisted living facility officially closed Nov. 2018 but has been trying to find placement for its remaining residents.

County Administrator Dean Rodgers tells WDBJ7 the owners of the senior care business could no longer afford payroll.

The county decided to take control to allow workers to still operate the facility while families try to find new homes for their loved ones.

Rodgers expects all but eight people to be moved away from at the facility by Tuesday.

