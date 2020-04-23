Amherst County changes tire disposal policy

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County board of supervisors voted to change its tire disposal policy Tuesday night.
Before Tuesday, the county took a ton of commercial tires for $90.
However, the cost to transport and deliver the disposed-of tires is over $200.
As a result, the disposal fee has now changed to $275 per ton.
The county says this move will help them save at least $3,700 per year.
However, the household cap has been raised to eight tires a visit with a maximum amount of 12 tires in a year.
