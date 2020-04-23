Amherst County changes tire disposal policy

The Amherst County board of supervisors voted to change its tire disposal policy Tuesday night.

WDBJ7 photo

Before Tuesday, the county took a ton of commercial tires for $90.

However, the cost to transport and deliver the disposed-of tires is over $200.

As a result, the disposal fee has now changed to $275 per ton.

The county says this move will help them save at least $3,700 per year.

However, the household cap has been raised to eight tires a visit with a maximum amount of 12 tires in a year.

