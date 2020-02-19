Amherst County leaders seek feedback to plan for future of Madison Heights

When the open sign is on at Dudley's Family Restaurant, owner Della Dudley is inside dishing up food and her signature wisdom.

"They call me the mayor of Madison Heights," Dudley said, standing behind the register of her Amherst County business Wednesday. "I'm either the mother or the mayor. They ask me what to do."

In the 21 years her restaurant has operated along South Amherst Highway, Dudley said she "hasn't seen it change that much."

The road around Dudley's eatery is a corridor filled with familiar national chains and it's been that way for years, but the character of the neighborhood has declined over time.

When a bypass of Route 29 opened in 2006, traffic was funneled away from Madison Heights and some businesses along the original highway closed.

"When you're not driving straight down 29, right through the heart of Madison Heights, It's forgotten about," said Katie Mayo, business development manager for the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce.

Mayo said her organization wants people who live and work in Madison Heights to feel prioritized. They're working with government leaders to develop a vision for the community's future.

"Our population center, our business center, is Madison Heights," Mayo said. "That's where most of our population lives and where most of our businesses are housed."

County leaders are putting together a master plan that will guide future development, based on feedback from businesses owners like Dudley.

She says county leaders should focus on attracting a large employer to Madison Heights like a manufacturer, rather than trying to bring in any new restaurants or retailers.

"A restaurant or store might employ 8 or 10 people," explained Dudley. "That's not like a factory. They'll employ hundreds."

As part of their planning process county leaders are holding a town hall, where they hope a wide variety of feedback from the business community will be shared.

"This is our chance to show Madison Heights that we're right there with them," Mayo said.

The Madison Heights Business Town Hall is happening Wednesday night from 6 until 7:30 at Monelison Middle School.

