Amherst County man facing child pornography charges

An Amherst County man is facing multiple charges following an online complaint.

Joel Wooldridge of Monroe, Va. was arrested on multiple counts of possession of child pornography and the solicitation of a minor via electronic devices.

Wooldridge’s arrest comes as the result of a complaint received from an online chat service. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Virginia ICAC Taskforce made the arrest.

Wooldridge is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information, contact Investigator Greg Jones with the ACSO at 434-946-9373 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

