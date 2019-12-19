Amherst County man sentenced to 108 years for attempted murder of deputies

An Amherst County man will spend life in prison for trying to kill two sheriff's deputies.

A judge sentenced Trevor Ewers to 108 years Thursday.

Prosecutors said Ewers pulled a gun on two Amherst County deputies during a traffic stop at the Monroe Post Office in 2017.

Investigator Jason Meador was shot in the head while trying to subdue Ewers.

"I'm on the ground. I'm not sure if I'm going to die or not, but I was not anxious about it. I just said a little prayer and I knew where I was going. I just prayed that God look after everybody that was on scene and my family," Meador said in court.

Meador suffered permanent injuries, including hearing loss and vertigo, as a result.

