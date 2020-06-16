Amherst County reviews grant application for local small businesses

Amherst County could approve an application to help its small businesses Tuesday.

The board of supervisors will review a grant application to submit to the state.

If the application is approved, the county could get up to $500,000 in grant money. An additional $300,000 could get added if small, women-owned and minority-owned businesses are at least 30 percent of the total businesses served.

Businesses have to meet certain criteria such as having 20 or less employees to get any of that money.

No match requirement would be needed by the county.

"We know how critically important it is to our businesses to get them some financial assistance because they have suffered a lot of economic loss and they are very important to Amherst County, so we want to do everything we can to try to get them the help that they need," said Victoria Hanson, Amherst County Economic Development Authority executive director.

The most a business would be able to get from the funds would be $15,000.

