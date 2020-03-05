Amherst County seeks to improve outdoor recreation along James River

The Langley Fountain is a hallmark feature for those passing over the James River.

That same area will see improvements over the years to come, both on the water and off.

The land portion of the project seeks to make a complete circle with the James River Heritage Trail.

"The portion of the trail that we're focused on is on Riveredge Park, right across from Lynchburg, and it goes downstream. So, we're slowly adding to the trail, and our goal is to connect to the existing James River Heritage Trail," said Dean Rodgers, Amherst County Administrator.

Part of that trail is in Amherst, while other parts are in Lynchburg.

Rodgers says the county wants the trail to go -

"Across county property, then across CVTC property, then the Lee family owns a section, and that's where the bridge crosses the river. So we want to connect to that bridge," said Rodgers.

Given that some of that planned trail would run through private property, negotiations are underway to create public access.

"We're working with the property owners to see if we can negotiate having access through their private property. They know our desires and at this time they're still considering it. We hope to make some progress soon," said Sara Lu Christian, Amherst County Parks and Recreation director.

For the water portion, the county wants to create another launch point above the rapids near the fountain for ease of use.

"The rapids that are at the fountain, it's hard for people to canoe and paddle up through those rapids to get up to the pool below the Scots Mill dam," said Rodgers.

The county is working day by day to bring all the parts of the plan together.

