Amherst County to continue paper and plastic recycling

Some convenience centers in Amherst County support recycling for many products.

This convenience center is one of four that offer paper and plastic recycling. WDBJ7 photo.

At Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting, the paper and plastic functions of those centers were up for debate.

The question - does the county suspend paper and plastic recycling?

"The proposal before the board is to simply stop funding the recycling of materials that really are too costly to recycle," said Dean Rodgers, Amherst County administrator.

The cost to recycle is to the tune of over $10,000 per year.

However, in the past 12 months, Amherst had seen over 80 tons of paper and plastic recycled.

Some of that haul came from the Ambriar shopping center, where its containers were removed in March.

Board members stated that since then, they had received numerous complaints.

"I received several calls and emails from our citizens about how important it is to them to continue recycling," said Tom Martin, district one supervisor.

Now, they've made the unanimous decision to keep paper and plastic recycling at their convenience centers.

Martin, the supervisor who made the motion, says it's about making a statement for what the county prioritizes.

"Ever since I came on the board, I've talked about doing the right thing for our environment, even when it's hard or more expensive and I think that's what we did here this evening," said Martin.

Four of the six convenience centers offer the paper and plastic containers.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.