Amherst County to remove two recycling locations

A couple drop-off sites for recycling will be removed in Amherst County.

The board of supervisors voted Tuesday to remove sites at Ambriar and Amelon shopping centers.

County administration says those locations have had problems with trash and recyclables being left on the ground.

However, there are five convenience centers people can still drop off their items at.

"So we already have plenty of recycling containers at all of our manned convenience sites, so we're just simply going to stick with that and let everybody get used to using our manned convenience centers," said Dean Rodgers, county administrator.

The sites at Ambriar and Amelon will be removed by the end of March.

