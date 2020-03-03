Former Amherst High employee charged after alleged assault against student

A former employee at Amherst County High School has been charged with "cruelty and injuries to childen" after an incident more than a year ago.

Investigators with the Amherst County Sheriff's Office say they were told in February 2020 of an alleged assault involving an employee and a student in November 2018.

That investigation led to the arrest of Carla Campbell of Amherst. She has since posted bond and been released.

The sheriff's office says no further information will be released to "protect the privacy of the child involved and their family."

A district statement says, "Amherst County Public Schools took all necessary and appropriate action in this case, at the time of the incident, in accordance with policy and regulations. However, we are not able to comment further, as this is a personnel matter involving a former employee."

