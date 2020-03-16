Amherst, Lynchburg schools offer curbside delivery of student meals

Schools across the region are using different methods to keep students fed while face-to-face classes are canceled due to the ongoing Covid-19/coronavirus outbreak.

Amherst County Public Schools made lunches available to students in a drive-thru format Monday afternoon. Parents were able to pick up bagged meals and milk cartons at Temperance Elementary, Monelison Middle, and Amherst County High School.

Neighborhood delivery of meals to Amherst County students will start Thursday.

"What we want our parents to do is to keep their kids safe," said Amherst County Public Schools superintendent, Rob Arnold. "Keep them at home. If they need food, we will have that provided. We're also providing some work for students to do at home through learning packets as well."

Lynchburg City Schools distributed lunches at designated bus stop locations around the city. Curbside pickup was also made available at four city schools.

To see a map of food distribution locations in Lynchburg, visit https://www.lcsedu.net/2020/03/15/lcs-meal-delivery-map

