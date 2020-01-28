Amherst police settle into new headquarters building

Police in Amherst have a new building to call their own.

The town's police department moved into a new headquarters on West Court Street earlier this month. The building, which previously housed a restaurant, was renovated to include new offices, interview rooms, and secure storage.

Until the new headquarters opened, Amherst police were forced to share a single office in the town hall.

"We have our own space where we can feel like it's home," said Amherst Police Chief Bobby Shiflett. "We don't have to use other facilities, other buildings to conduct interviews and things like that. We can all do that now under one roof."

Town leaders spent $190,000 to buy the old restaurant and approved more than $200,000 for renovations.

