Amherst schools account for lack of Internet connectivity in at-home learning plan

As schools across our region adapt their lessons for students to learn at home, they're having to think about the availability of Internet access.

Amherst County Public Schools developed an "At Home Learning Plan," that incorporates technology and online learning.

According to the school division's superintendent, Dr. Robert Arnold, more than 1,000 Chromebooks have been distributed to Amherst County students who don't have computers at home.

For those who can't access the Internet, the school system has loaded all of its online learning materials onto a flash drive.

"It's really important for our parents to work with their students at home, give them a consistent time every day to do some sort of work, and stress to them the importance of staying actively engaged with this," Arnold told WDBJ7.

Technology was distributed to Amherst County parents in the parking lot of individual schools this week. School division leaders plan to visit individual neighborhoods beginning next week, to deliver lessons and resources to parents who could not pick up those items this week.

