Amherst supervisors allocate $60,000 to support 2020 county fair

The Amherst County Fair will return next year, with a new location and support from the county's government.

The 2020 fair will be held at the Winton golf course and country club near Clifford.

Since its revival two years ago, the Amherst County Fair has been staged on Sweet Briar Drive west of Amherst.

Earlier this week, Amherst County's Board of Supervisors voted to provide $60,000 to support the event. County funds will be used to pay the fair's director and cover costs associated with the event.

