Angels of Assisi asks for help sharing the love of adopted pets

You can help Angels of Assisi win a $10,000 grant from Petco just by sharing a picture of your adopted pet!

According to Angels of Assisi Roanoke's Facebook page, from now until Feb. 14th, the #ShelterValentine campaign invites you to share a picture or video of your adopted pet. During the contest period, posts made to Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter with the #ShelterValentine hashtag will help the organization in the running for a $10,000 lifesaving grant award from the Petco Foundation.

The post must be public and @mention both @angelsofassisi and @petcofoundation. Each post will also put you in a drawing for prizes that include a Petco gift card.

Angels of Assisi Roanoke (415 Campbell Ave SW) provides aide to animals in dangerous or stranded situations. They hope to connect them with new and loving environments.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.