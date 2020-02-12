Angels of Assisi announces Doggy Day Out program

Angels of Assisi has announced a new program, called Doggy Day Out, designed to give the canines a break from kennel life.

With the new program, people will be able to take a dog out for a few hours - or the whole day - to spend some time with them and help relieve some of the stress that comes with living in a shelter.

The new program will also help the staff learn more about each dog's personality and behavior outside of the shelter.

Angels of Assisi will be joining a group of more than 75 animal welfare organizations that offer the program to community members. All supplies needed for your day out with a doggy will be provided by the shelter.

“We are thrilled to be offering this program to the community. Not only does Doggy Day Out benefit the dogs in the Adoption Center, but the program also provides benefits for the people who participate,” said Ambre Bishop, Foster Coordinator at Angels of Assisi.

“Whether you can’t adopt due to housing issues or if you are just looking for some companionship for a few hours, Doggy Day Out will be able to provide that opportunity.”

For more information, email Ambre Bishop at abishop@angelsofassisi.org.

