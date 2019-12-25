Angels of Assisi hosts Christmas breakfast

Angels of Assisi celebrated Christmas by opening its doors to the entire Roanoke community.

Wednesday morning, the animal rescue organization held its "Christmas with the Angels" breakfast.

Community members were invited to grab a bite to eat and spend some time with all the dogs and cats at the Angels of Assisi facility.

“It’s the holidays and some people don’t have a place to go necessarily, or don’t have family or friends who live close by, and we always say that animals are family and friends to everyone. So people can come in and visit with the animals, give them some treats – the animals love it and I think the people do too,” said Angels of Assisi Executive Director Lisa O’Neill.

Angels of Assisi currently has nearly 200 dogs and cats under its care, and many of them are available for adoption right now.

