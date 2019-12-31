Angels of Assisi receives grant from The Rachael Ray Foundation

Angels of Assisi has announced it received a grant from The Rachael Ray Foundation, which aims to make a difference in animals' lives.

The funds from the grant will go toward the $3 million "Imagine" campaign. The campaign will replace their current Community Pet Clinic and Adoption Center by building a new center on the corner of Franklin Road and Elm Avenue.

The new center will be four times bigger than the current one and will have surgical and diagnostic suites, a pharmacy and an adoption center, among other amenities.

“We are very fortunate to receive this generous grant from The Rachael Ray Foundation,” said Lisa O’Neill, Executive Director at Angels of Assisi. “With this grant, we will be able to further help owners access the resources needed to keep their animals home and out of the shelters.”

