Angels of Assisi rescues dogs from neglect situation in northern Virginia

Angels of Assisi has come to the rescue this week.

Wednesday night, the team took in several dogs from a severe neglect situation. The dogs are part of a large rescue in Northern Virginia, so the non-profit took in the dogs with the worse medical conditions out of the group. Other shelters took in the rest.

A veterinarian with Angels of Assisi has provided documentation for court proceedings.

"We are lucky enough to have the facility and have the equipment to be able to take the ones that need the medical care. We have a wonderful team here that are used to during court cases," Kristl Brizendine, a Veterinary Assistant with Angels of Assisi, said.

Once the case is closed and the dogs have all their tests, they will go up for adoption.

