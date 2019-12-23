Angels of Assisi will host their annual breakfast event Christmas morning

You can spend your Christmas morning with furry friends. Angels of Assisi is hosting their 5th annual Christmas with the Angels breakfast. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., you can eat and play with cats, dogs and bunnies. The organization hosts this event as way to make sure everyone has a place to go on Christmas.

"That's what the holidays are about, about people coming together, sometimes you make family out of somebody that may not be blood-related to you, and as far as we're concerned, animals are always family, so people are welcome to come and visit with them," Lisa O'Neill, Executive Director for Angels of Assisi, said.

O'Neill says the non-profit plans to host this event for years to come.

