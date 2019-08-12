Anheuser-Busch launching spiked seltzer line

The Natural Light brand is expanding by tapping in to the spiked-seltzer market by releasing a new drink.

The new drink, titled Natural Light Seltzer, will come in two new flavors: Black Cherry and Lime.

The company says unlike its hard seltzer counterparts that are often sold in four packs, this will be available in 24-can packages.

There is no exact date when the new hard seltzer drink will be released, but it is expected to hit shelves in the U.S. in just a few weeks.