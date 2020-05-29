Animal Care and Adoption Center opens food pantry

The Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center wants to make sure your pets are taken care of during the pandemic.

They just launched a food pantry for pets, because of everything going on, they want to make sure our fur babies are being well fed.

Donations can be dropped off at marked bins at Petco in Christiansburg or at the shelter itself.

“It just kind of takes those tough decisions away and helps support the community get through this tough time and get back to what we do,” said director Eileen Mahan.

Mahan said they have wanted to start a food pantry since they opened. They are hopeful this can help the community during this time.

If you need help feeding your animal during this time, you can visit their website: website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.