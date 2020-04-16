Another beautiful sunny day with a few showers for the weekend

Another cold front moves through this morning triggering a few snow showers in West Virginia.

THURSDAY

We should see a good amount of sunshine with highs approaching 60 degrees.

FRIDAY

Look for a mix of sun and clouds and warmer temperatures. Another front approaches with a slight chance for a few passing showers late Friday night. Our highs will climb into the upper 60s to near 70.

WEEKEND

A few showers are possible early Saturday followed by a lull in the wet conditions. We could even see a little sunshine Saturday afternoon. It looks like another round of rain will head our way later Sunday and into Monday. Highs over the weekend will climb into the 60s.

MONDAY

Rain continues Monday morning with increasing sunshine later in the day. High in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY

Beautiful sunshine returns to the area with a warm afternoon. Our high temperature reaches back into the lower 70s.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.