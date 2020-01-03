Another round of rain moves in today with warmer temperatures

A storm system continues to move out of the Gulf of Mexico. This system will bring us another round of rain this afternoon into tonight. We should see this system exit the area later this weekend.

FRIDAY: We'll see a break in the rain through early afternoon, allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 50s to low 60s. This is about 10-12° above average. Another area of low pressure will increase the rain coverage by late Friday. New rainfall around .25" - .50" possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Look for more steady rain this evening. Showers continue overnight into early Saturday morning. Lows Friday night will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY

We still could see some leftover showers through midday Saturday as the system pulls away. Expect at least some sunshine by the afternoon with highs in the 50s. We'll also notice a strong gusty wind picking up later in the afternoon. Mountain snow showers pick up later Saturday.

SUNDAY

Much cooler air arrives Sunday with perhaps some snow possible in the West Virginia mountains and in toward the highest mountain tops in Virginia (Highlands/Mt. Rogers). Otherwise, expect a blustery day with afternoon highs only in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK

While there will be some cooler air moving in next week, it's honestly more like what we should be seeing for this time of year. Average highs in early January are in the mid 40s, which is about where next week's highs will be. We do pick up a chance for a few more rain showers on Tuesday.

At this point, the coldest air remains locked up in the arctic region with only Canada and Alaska getting in on the frigid, winter weather. There are no signs of any changes in this pattern at least through the middle of the month.

