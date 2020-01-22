Another storm system heads our way later this week

Plan for another cold start this morning as temperature drop into the teens and 20s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Wednesday, the air aloft will already begin to warm as the Arctic air recedes to Canada. Highs will return to the 40s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will begin to increase Thursday ahead of our next system which will likely bring some rain back into the region as soon as Friday morning.

FRIDAY

The next front will bring mostly rain showers to the area starting early Friday morning. If the moisture gets in here quick enough it may start off as a quick shot of a wintry mix, especially in the mountains. It will all quickly transition back to rain. Highs will remain in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Rain, and some mountain snow showers, will continue into early Saturday afternoon before tapering off. Skies gradually clear by Saturday night. Afternoon highs reach the mid-upper 40s.

SUNDAY

The second half of the weekend is dry and breezy at times. We'll continue to see snow showers in the mountains of West Virginia where we could see some accumulation. Highs reach the mid 40s.

MONDAY

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40s.

There are some signs we may also have to wait until February for any opportunity for snow or widespread winter weather chances.

