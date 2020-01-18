Anti-Trump protests have shrunk. What’s it mean for 2020?

The anti-President Donald Trump protests have gotten smaller three years after he took office. But as several thousand people gathered Saturday in the nation's capital and more events were planned around the country, activists say the smaller numbers shouldn't be mistaken for a lack of motivation to vote Trump out in November.

They say the anti-Trump movement of 2020 is more organized and focused on action. But the movement that sprung up to oppose Trump's presidency also is more splintered than it was when pink-hatted protesters flooded Washington and other cities the day after his inauguration.