Antique, boutique stores increase online presence during pandemic

Boutique shops and antique stores usually rely on foot traffic to survive, but during the pandemic, business owners in Salem have bumped up their online presence to adapt.

WDBJ7 photo

When life started to shift in mid-March, the owner of Main Street Primitives wasn't sure how it would affect her home decor business.

"I was afraid,” owner Connie Drennan said. "It did hurt me in the beginning when all this began, my first two weeks I stayed open my regular hours, business was way down. Almost non-existent."

Customers are combing through the store more frequently now, in part because Drennen is engaging with them on social media.

"I am doing a lot of demonstrations now on my videos and I want to do more to show my customers how to do floral design, how to decorate a mantel," she said.

On the other side of town, Charlotte's Web Antique Mall is also posting more online.

"We've definitely scaled it up in order to try and keep revenue coming in," owner Dave Franklin said.

The Antique Mall is using platforms like Facebook to tell people they've reopened, and customers are coming back.

"We're seeing a gradual increase. I've seen a gradual customer count increase every day and we are seeing the regulars come back," Franklin said.

Drennan and Franklin said they're optimistic about the future as Virginia gears up to reopen and they find new ways to push through the pandemic.

"It's helped, it's changed how I'm thinking. I though well maybe I can make it through this," Drennan said.

They both plan to continue to follow Gov. Ralph Northam’s guidelines for the phased reopening and keep their customers as safe as possible.

