Apartment fire in Roanoke leaves five displaced Saturday morning

The combined work of effectively operating smoke alarms and a neighbor's use of a fire extinguisher saved a family Saturday morning, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

At around 9 am, crews responded to the 3000 block of Dona Dr. where they found smoke leaving an apartment. Smoke alarms had made everyone in the complex aware of the fire, and a neighbor assisted by putting the fire out with a fire extinguisher before units arrived.

Five people are being helped by the Red Cross after being displaced from their home.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

