Appalachian Power updates for customers following Sunday night, Monday morning storms

A total of 55,000 customers were without power after storms in Appalachian Power's coverage area Sunday night into Monday morning.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, 4,700 customers in Virginia, 19,300 in West Virginia and another 500 in Tennessee were without power according to a release from the company.

The following restoration estimates were provided by Appalachian Power:

Monday night

Virginia: Albermarle, Amherst, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Campbell, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Henry, Montgomery, Nelson, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Roanoke (city and county), Russell, Tazewell and Wythe counties

West Virginia: Marshall, Mercer, Monroe, Ohio and Wyoming counties

Tuesday night:

Tennessee: Hawkins and Sullivan counties

Virginia: Buchanan, Dickenson, Scott, Smyth, Washington and Wise counties

West Virginia: Boone, Cabell, Clay Kanawha, Jackson, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Putnam Roane and Wayne counties

