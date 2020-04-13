Appalachian Power updates for customers following Sunday night, Monday morning storms

(WDBJ7)-- A total of 55,000 customers were without power after storms in Appalachian Power's coverage area Sunday night into Monday morning.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, 4,700 customers in Virginia, 19,300 in West Virginia and another 500 in Tennessee were without power according to a release from the company.
The following restoration estimates were provided by Appalachian Power:
Monday night
Virginia: Albermarle, Amherst, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Campbell, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Henry, Montgomery, Nelson, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Roanoke (city and county), Russell, Tazewell and Wythe counties
West Virginia: Marshall, Mercer, Monroe, Ohio and Wyoming counties
Tuesday night:
Tennessee: Hawkins and Sullivan counties
Virginia: Buchanan, Dickenson, Scott, Smyth, Washington and Wise counties
West Virginia: Boone, Cabell, Clay Kanawha, Jackson, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Putnam Roane and Wayne counties
Appalachian Power offers additional helpful tips for customers here.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.