Appalachian Power crews work to restore power in Floyd after overnight storm

Thousands of Virginians are without power after the strong storms moved through. Appalachian Power crews have been working tirelessly to bring the lights back on.

Storms swept across several states--knocking out power. Appalachian Power crews and contractors were out working Monday morning in Floyd replacing two poles to get the lights back on for 985 customers. The power went out after a tree split, and the top of it came crashing down, taking out two poles.

"What we have seen across the storm is pretty typical, we have had a lot of trees that have come down onto the wire or wire that has actually dropped to the ground due to the wind," Teresa Hamilton Hall, Spokesperson for Appalachian Power said.

The overnight storm left around 50,000 customers without power. Monday morning, crews restored power for around 12,000 customers.

"There are many people who are working from home, there are families who are at home right now, and we understand that. . . . So that is foremost in our mind, and we are working as safely and quickly as possible to get the power back on," Hall said.

Thankfully, COVID-19 restrictions haven't prevented Appalachian Power employees from being able to travel to problem areas. But they do have to take extra precautions.

"Which include keeping a safe distance from customers, wearing bandannas or masks and gloves. As always, our priority will be to protect our employees, our customers, and the public while restoring power.," Hall said.