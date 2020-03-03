Appalachian Power customers targeted by scammers

Lynchburg Police have received several reports of scammers posing as employees of Appalachian Power and attempting to swindle customers.

Police say scammers are calling Appalachian Power customers and telling them to make immediate payments or have their service disconnected. Scammers then order the customers to purchase prepaid debit cards, such as a Money Pak or Green Dot, and call a toll-free number to provide the card information.

Police say that phony number can appear authentic to customers who may be skeptical. When customers dial the number, they hear a recording that sounds genuine, but it isn’t.

Police say while there are instances when Appalachian Power will contact customers over the phone, the company does not demand immediate payment like that. Customers have 24 hours to make payment arrangements before disconnection.

Appalachian Power’s toll free numbers are provided on the company's website. In Virginia, the number is 800-956-4237.

If customers receive these types of phone calls from someone claiming to be with Appalachian Power or AEP, they should contact the company at the toll-free number listed on their bills or call the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041.

Here are some police tips customers can use to stop a scammer:

• Confirm you are speaking to a utility representative. If you have any concerns, tell the caller you will independently check the phone number for the utility to verify the caller’s identity and information.

• Be wary of anyone demanding immediate payment or payment in forms that are difficult to trace, such as Western Union, Money Pak, or Green Dot cash cards.

• Never give your credit card, debit card, Social Security, ATM, checking or savings account numbers, or any other personal identification numbers to anyone who comes to your home, calls, or sends an email requesting information.

• Never allow anyone claiming to be a utility service person into your home unless you have scheduled an appointment and the person has proper identification. Lock the door and contact the Lynchburg Police Department if you become concerned about your safety.

For more tips related to these scams, click here.

