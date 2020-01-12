Appalachian Power gives restoration estimates for counties hit by storm damage

Appalachian Power said over 37.000 customers were without power early Sunday morning from storm damage throughout the region.

According to a release from communications representative, Teresa Hall, crews will be working throughout Sunday that include more than 50 line workers from North Carolina, and another 60 from Pennsylvania and New Jersey that are traveling in to assist.

Customers in Virginia that are located in Franklin and Bedford counties should expect to have their power restored Sunday prior to 6. Those in Smyth County should see restoration efforts conclude by 10 pm Monday.

