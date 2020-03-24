Appalachian Power will not disconnect for any missed payments; pledges $1.5 million toward COVID-19 relief

Appalacchian Power released a statement to customers Tuesday letting them know nothing will be disconnected if payments are missed.

The company asks customers to please still try to keep their accounts current. Appalachian Power says anybody having trouble paying their bills can contact them at 1-800-956-4237, through your AppalachianPower.com account or by using Facebook and Twitter.

The Appalachian Power Foundation will be donating $1.5 million toward coronavirus relief efforts. $288,000 of that amount will go to agencies working toward coronavirus relief within the three states served by the company.

