Appomattox County Sheriff's Office looking for owners of stolen antiques

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a string of larcenies, which has resulted in the recovery of many stolen items.

The sheriff’s office determined the thefts took place over the past couple years throughout Appomattox, Campbell, Buckingham, Charlotte and Prince Edward Counties.

Abandoned houses and barns were the main target in the larcenies, especially those that may have contained antique style items, according to the sheriff’s office.

Some of the recovered items are listed below:

- Various size pottery crocks

- Gold/silver/commemorative coins

- Military artifacts

- Lanterns

- Small safes

- Old drills and batteries

- Oil cans

- Cast iron items

- Hank Williams Jr. doll

- Generator

- An old gambling game

- Raggedy Ann Doll

- Jewelry/Jewelry boxes

- A small, old aluminum fan

- Old custom knives

- An antique typewriter

- Sewing machines

- Older model chainsaws (the serial numbers on these have been checked)

- Other antique items not listed

If you have been the victim of larceny in one of these counties, and you believe some of the listed items may be yours, contact Investigator Jones with the ACSO at 434-352-2666. A date and time will be set up for you to view the property, but you must show some type of proof it is yours.

