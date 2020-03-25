Appomattox County Sheriff's Office to aid senior citizens during COVID-19 pandemic

Usually the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office sticks to the affairs of courts, law enforcement and serving warrants.

Now, Sheriff Donny Simpson will use his school resource officers to help seniors in a time of need.

"I thought maybe there's some out there that don't want to go to the grocery store, they're fearful to go out, they don't want to get sick," said Simpson.

His office has launched an initiative to help senior citizens get their groceries and medicine.

Simpson says that the resource officers will deliver items that seniors have paid for.

"Online grocery is the best option where someone could sit at home, purchase what they want and we would pick that item up and take it to their home," said Simpson.

Sergeant Karen Nipper says that the department will continue to stick to social distancing guidelines even during delivery.

"Even the people that are not sick, we're gonna leave it on your doorstep, ring the doorbell - we'll certainly make sure they come to the door - but stay within the six feet so that we make sure that the deputies stay safe and that the person stays safe," said Nipper.

Simpson also says that this program will help people notice the department working in the community.

"It keeps the deputies out. The cars are out there, they're out there patrolling, they're being seen, they're able to give back to the ones that need it the most," said Simpson.

Simpson does make it clear who this program is for, however.

"I'm trying to reach those people that don't have anything else. Maybe their family has moved away. Maybe they just don't have anybody real close that they can feel comfortable calling. That's the people I want to reach," said Simpson.

Those who are interested can call the sheriff's office at 434-352-2666.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.