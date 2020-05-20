Appomattox County passes tax relief amidst coronavirus pandemic

A rain-soaked drop box sits quietly outside the treasurer's office in Appomattox County.

That box will see a little less money this year thanks to new tax relief.

"Because of unemployment, because the inability to get out and earn a wage - this would help," said Sam Carter, Appomattox County board of supervisors chairman.

The plan is broken up into different brackets.

Personal use vehicles valued at $1,000 or less get 100 percent relief.

Anything from $1,000 up to $20,000 gets a break of 29.2 percent.

Anything more than that still gets a break of 29.2 percent for the first $20,000.

County administration says they hope the relief will keep money in the pockets of its residents.

"The county felt that in order to kind of ease some of this burden that we would extend the tax dates," said Carter.

Folks will also have a little extra time to pay anything they owe.

Real and personal property taxes due June 5 can be paid up to August 5 without penalty.

The county says the move is to help those who need extra time to pay.

"In order to help rectify some of this, or help aid our citizens, that's why we said that we're going to continue to do what we can to help our citizens and that's why the extension was granted," said Carter.

