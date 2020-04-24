Appomattox Medical Center closes its doors permanently

The Appomattox Medical Center (181 Old Courthouse Rd.) has permanently shut down, according to an announcement on their website.

No word has been provided as to what caused them to close.

The announcement encouraged current patients to seek other providers as soon as possible for medical care. The practice asks that patients' new physicians send their medical release requests to them by fax at 434-352-5005, and they will send them directly.

Appomattox Medical Center encourages patients to contact insurance companies should they need help finding a physician.

