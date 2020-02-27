Appomattox man wins $250,000 top prize in new lottery scratcher

An Appomattox man is $250,000 richer after winning the top prize on a Virginia Lottery Scratcher ticket.

Jeremy Coleman was at Family Fair on Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox when he decided to test his luck on a new game he spotted. He took the ticket home, scratched it and stared, unbelieving.

"I just kept looking at the ticket to make sure I was really seeing what I was seeing," he said.

The ticket was from a new game called Power Shot. Coleman claimed the first top prize in the game, which means there are three still waiting to be claimed. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,530,000. The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.39.

