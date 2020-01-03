Campbell County judge sentences man to life in prison for killing girlfriend

UPDATE: A man who took responsibility for killing an Appomattox woman in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Lisa Henderson (left) was found dead in the woods in Campbell County in April of 2018. Marquie Williams (right) pleaded guilty to killing her.

The sentence for Marquie Williams was handed down in Campbell County Circuit Court January 3, 2020.

Williams had pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Lisa Henderson, in an attack that Henderson's family said could only have been fueled by jealousy.

Stay with WDBJ7 for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

Click for other stories about this case.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Campbell County man stood before a judge Wednesday and said he was responsible for killing a young Appomattox woman in 2018.

Marquie Williams pleaded guilty to the first degree murder of his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend, Lisa Henderson, in an attack that Henderson's family said could only have been fueled by jealousy.

"Our position is because she had broken off the relationship, he wiped her from the earth," said Paul McAndrews, Commonwealth's Attorney for Campbell County. "It is just horrible, unconscionable."

Henderson was reported missing in April 2018. McAndrews cited phone records in court and evidence collected at the crime scene that linked Williams to Henderson's death. While Williams pleaded guilty to all his charges Wednesday, he had previously denied the accusations.

"Absolutely denied everything. He said she just left that night," said McAndrews.

Henderson's body was found, five days after she disappeared, in the woods off Plum Branch Road in Campbell County.

Several rows of Henderson's family members could be heard crying as McAndrews described her injuries to the judge. He said she had nine gunshot wounds. Investigators believe Williams drove out to the woods and shot her, execution-style.

"I still miss her. I miss her smile," said Henderson's mother, Sandra. "She cared for people. She was a loving person."

McAndrews said Williams killed Henderson with the help of his friend, Felix Jefferson. Jefferson's case is ongoing.

According to McAndrews, Jefferson led investigators to the site of the body. He said Williams told Henderson he was transporting guns when he drove her to the woods. McAndrews said Williams self-identified as a member of the Crips gang. When they got to the woods, Williams killed Henderson. He was arrested three months later, in July.

Williams will be sentenced in November 2019. Prosecutors say they are going to fight for the highest sentence possible.

Henderson's family told WDBJ7 they want the same outcome for Jefferson.

Copyright 2019/WDBJ7. All rights reserved.