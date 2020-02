Companies that hope to mine a huge uranium deposit in Pittsylvania County are continuing their fight in state court, with a hearing now scheduled this Spring.

The Supreme Court upheld Virginia's ban on uranium mining in June, but a state lawsuit brought by Virginia Uranium and two other companies is still alive in Wise County.

A week-long trial was scheduled to begin Monday, but has now been postponed until mid-April.

