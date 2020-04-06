April's Hometown Mentor: Roanoke teacher inspires students

Every day, teachers, coaches and other mentors make a positive impact on children's lives across our hometowns. It is no different In Ashley Duffey's 4th grade classroom.

Ms. Duffey teaches at Fairview Elementary School in Roanoke. For the past two decades she's been shaping young minds and encouraging her students to be their best by using her own personal experience.

“I was not a good test taker, and a lot of times I’d take a test and I’d feel stupid because I didn’t get it and I didn’t get the grade that I wanted even though I had studied and worked so hard," she said.

One way she encourages students is by writing them personal letters before tests. Tonya Ballard's daughter Emily had Ms. Duffey five years ago. The impact she had on their lives can still be seen today.

"The things Emily is now doing, I think we can accredit some of that to Ms. Duffey just for the encouragement she gave her,” Ballard said.

“She would always take me out of the classroom and give me practice test to help me get better,” said Emily.

When class is in session, Emily now returns to Ms. Duffey's classroom to help current students the same way Ms. Duffey helped her.

We won't ever know for sure the true impact Ms. Duffey has had, but its teachers like her that can make everyone proud.

"Hopefully I’ve helped a student or two be successful and know that they can then make a difference in someone else’s life,” Duffey said.

Congratulations to Ms. Duffey for being WDBJ7's April Hometown Mentor. If you know a teacher, coach or mentor making a big difference, be sure to nominate them for Hometown Mentor.

